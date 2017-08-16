MLA: Londonderry youngsters carry out 'disgusting act of evil'

A DUP MLA has accused Londonderry young people who placed a poppy wreath on a bonfire of a "disgusting act of evil".

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two Remembrance Day poppy wreaths on the bonfire in the city's Bogside area.

Mr. Middleton said: "Burning poppy wreaths. A disgusting act of evil. The PSNI and community leaders must step up and take action."

Mr. Middleton made the comments on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"Hate crime, pure and simple. Arrests should be in order." replied one woman.

Traditionally, a bonfire is torched on August 15 in Londonderry to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven.