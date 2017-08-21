Middleton comdemns Waterside attack

Foyle DUP representative Gary Middleton MLA has condemned an attack on a home in the Rossdowney Drive area of Londonderry, on Saturday evening.

The Assembly member said: “This is a disturbing and worrying attack within our community. I totally and utterly condemn those responsible.

“Shots were fired last night at a home in the Rossdowney Drive area, which was occupied at the time with a young toddler asleep upstairs.

“This would have been a terrifying experience for the inhabitants. The reality is today we could have been mourning the loss of life.

“These actions are serious and criminal. I will continue to liaise with the police on this incident.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI and bring forward any knowledge they may have of this attack.”