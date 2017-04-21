‘Menacing message’ sent

Probation Officers will complete a Pre-Sentence report for a 21-years-old woman who has admitted sending a menacing message to a social worker.
A Public Prosecution Service solicitor said the charge against Sarah Moore, of Strand Foyer, of sending the message via a “public electronic communications network,” related to a phone call last November.
District Judge John Rea ordered a Pre-Sentence Report for May 26 and said the defendant must continue to wear an electronic tag until the matter is disposed of.
