Mary Black returns to Millennium

Mary Black and her legendary band will return to the Millennium Forum on Friday, May 4 as part of a nationwide tour to promote her new album ‘Mary Black sings Jimmy Mac’.

Tickets are on sale from the Millennium Forum Box Office and are priced £27.50.

Mary is no stranger to the Forum stage, having performed to capacity audiences in recent years.

This time, Mary will be highlighting the songs of one of Ireland’s greatest songwriters - Jimmy MacCarthy; timeless songs of a generation from ‘No Frontiers’ to ‘Katie’ to ‘Bright Blue Rose’ and many more - songs so many of us know by heart and also some brand new songs written by Jimmy.

Jimmy has written for all the Irish indigenous artists and has some international covers, artists include Christy Moore (Ride on, Missing You and The Contender), Mary Black who has recorded many of Jimmy’s songs, most notably Katie and No Frontiers. Mary Coughlan recorded Ancient Rain and also had a hit with Ride On. Maura O’Connell, Tommy Fleming, Westlife, The Corrs, Celtic Tenors, Sean Keane, Paddy Reilly, Moving Hearts, Frances Black, The Fureys and many many more have also recorded Jimmy’s songs.

A native of Macroom Co. Cork, Jimmy MacCarthy was singing in pubs and busking from an early age. His first single ‘Miles of Eyes’ was released in 1981 and from there he went on to create some of the most well known songs in the Irish folk and contemporary repertoire such as ‘Ride On’, ’No Frontiers’, ‘The Bright Blue Rose’, ‘The Contender’, ’Mystic Lipstick’, ‘Missing you’, ‘The people of west Cork and Kerry’, ‘The mad lady and me’,’As I leave behind Neidin’ and many more.

For the last quarter-century, Mary Black has been a dominant presence in Irish music, both at home and abroad.

She has shared stages, TV shows and recording studios with some of the most revered performers of her time.

She has also played a frontline role in bringing Irish music, past and present, to an increasingly appreciative and ever-growing global audience.

The Forum gig will be a special night where Mary brings her magic to Jimmy’s incomparable shining songs and many more besides.

Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.