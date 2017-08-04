Man wielding knife in Londonderry: PSNI investigating

Police are investigating reports of a man wielding a large knife in the Shantallow area of Londonderry yesterday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have reported the man confronting a group of people outside a premises in a busy shopping and office complex off the Racecourse Road area of the city.

A PSNI spokesman said yesterday: “Police in Londonderry are investigating the report of a man carrying a knife in the Racecourse Road area.

“Officers have patrolled the area but no suspect has been identified. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”