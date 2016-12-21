Man in sixties suffers cuts and bruises after being jumped from behind on Culmore Road

A man in his sixties suffered a cut to his nose and bumps to his head after being jumped from behind by two men wearing hoodies, it’s been reported by the PSNI.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of the assault that occurred on the Culmore Road.

Constable Jake Docherty said : “It was reported that at approximately 1.40am on Sunday, December 4, a man aged in his early 60s was attacked from behind by two males wearing hoodies on the Culmore Road in the Londonderry/Derry area.”

He explained that the man received cuts and bruises during the reported assault.

Constable Docherty said: “The male victim received a gash to his nose and bumps to his head, however his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Following the assault, the two male attackers made off in the direction of the Buncrana Road.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 133 on 04/12/16.”

Constable Docherty said that, as normal, information could also be given anonymously if witnesses preferred.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”