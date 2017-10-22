Man in hospital after serious assault in Londonderry

A man is being treated for head injuries in hospital after a serious assault in Londonderry during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2am police received a report of an altercation between a number of males on Newmarket Street.

A male, aged in his 30’s, sustained serious injuries to his head after he had been assaulted by a number of the males.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Newmarket Street during the early hours of this morning and who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 209 22/10/2017. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An area of Newmarket Street remains closed this morning while police conduct follow-up enquiries into the incident. Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience and ask them to avoid the area if possible while the investigation into this serious assault continues.