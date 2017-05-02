Search

Man in 50s dies suddenly

The body of a man was discovered at a house in the Springhill Park area of Strabane.

Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in Strabane on Tuesday morning.

The man, who was in his 50s, was found in a house in the Sprighill Park area of the town.

The PSNI is not treating the death as suspicious.