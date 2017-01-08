Man hospitalised after night out on Boxing Day

A man was hospitalised with a cut to his head after a night out on Boxing Day.

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a 33 year old man in the Shipquay Street area of Londonderry sometime around 1.50am on Tuesday, December 27.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to an injury to his forehead.

Constable Daniel Crowe would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 202 27/12/16.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.