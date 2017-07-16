Man due in court over Waterside hoax bomb alert

A man is due in court on Monday following a hoax bomb alert in the Waterside on Friday evening.

A 24 year old male arrested in connection with the security alert in the Clooney Terrace area has been charged with two offences arising from the matter and is due to appear before Bishop Street Magistrate's Court on Monday, July 17.

A 58 year old male who had also been arrested in connection with the incident has been released pending additional enquires.