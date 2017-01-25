Man caught jogging naked across bridge

A 34-year-old man caught jogging naked across the Craigavon Bridge in Londonderry on Tuesday night had ‘no acceptable excuse’ for his behaviour, a court has heard.

Martin Andrew McAnee, whose address was given as John Street, Londonderry, received a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The defendant pleaded guilty to indecent behaviour on January 24.

Londonderry Magistrate’s Court was told CCTV operators contacted police because McAnee was seen jogging across Craigavon Bridge without any clothes on.

Police approached the defendant and he became uncooperative. He refused to give the officers his details and, as a result, was arrested.

At the police station, McAnee also refused to provide fingerprints and to have his photograph taken. He was then taken straight to a cell and later demanded clothes.

The 34-year-old eventually gave police his name but continued to be argumentative with staff.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle told the court this was ‘bizarre behaviour’ and there was ‘no excuse’ for it.

He said McAnee was a man who seemed to have difficulties but ‘is not in the habit of doing this sort of thing’.

Imposing the conditional discharge, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said: ‘Hopefully, this is a one off’. She said the 34-year-old’s behaviour was ‘not acceptable’ and there was ‘no explanation for it.’