Man arrested over Londonderry shooting

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the shooting of a man in Londonderry last week.

The 33-year-old victim was shot four times in the abdomen and legs during the paramilitary style attack in the Lisfannon Park area of the Bogside on August 8.

The man was taken from the scene to hospital, and although serious, his injuries were not life-threatening.

The arrested man was detained in Londonderry on Wednesday.

Police have said the man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Antrim for questioning.