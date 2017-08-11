Man abducted, bound and beaten in ‘horrifying attack’

Detectives are investigating after a man was abducted and beaten in Strabane last night, Thursday 10 August.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid, who is leading the investigation, said the 22-year-old victim was walking in the Carlton Drive area at around 11pm when a grey van pulled up alongside him.

“He was pulled inside the vehicle, had a hood placed over his head, and had his hands and feet bound,” Det. Serg. Reid said.

“The van was then driven some distance out of the town before stopping and a vicious assault being carried out on the male by a number of men.

“The male was then driven back to the town and left in Bradley Way just before midnight.”

The victim of the attack sustained serious injuries during the ordeal, including a large gash to the head and a suspected broken arm.

Det. Serg. Reid said: “While the injuries are not life threatening, this was a horrifying attack that will have had a major impact on the victim and his loved ones.

“I am appealing for community help in identifying the perpetrators of this crime. There can be no justification for criminal groups carrying out such brutal attacks, attempting to control communities through fear and violence.

“Detectives investigating this incident can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 1532 10/08/17.

“If someone would prefer to provide information without leaving their name, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”