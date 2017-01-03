Make 2017 a year of truth exploration

2016 has certainly been a memorable year.

Brexit and Trump have confounded the pollsters and wrong-footed the so-called experts.

They have also polarised opinion, with few people being ambivalent about either.

Oxford Dictionaries have chosen the compound word ‘post-truth’ as their international word of the year for 2016. ‘Post-truth’, they state, is the term which best captures the ethos, mood or pre-occupations of the past year. Disturbingly Oxford Dictionaries also say the prefix ‘post’ has, in this context, a meaning more like ‘belonging to a time in which the specified concept has become unimportant or irrelevant’. Truth – unimportant? Irrelevant? For Christians, truth is never unimportant or irrelevant. It is paramount. We live in an era when many people feel anxious, disenfranchised, fearful or lost.

There is a longing for answers, as people are desperately in need of truth, urgently seeking peace in their lives. In John 14, Jesus says: ‘I am the way and the truth and the life.’ Discovering the truth we need for a life built on solid foundations and finding the peace we yearn for can only come as we entrust ourselves completely to Christ.