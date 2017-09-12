Major job fair set for the Millennium Forum

Jobseekers in the North West are being encouraged to come along to a major Job Fair being held in Derry/Londonderry on Thursday,September 21, 2017.

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Derry City & Strabane District Council, is hosting the event in the Millennium Forum between 10am and 3pm.

More than 20 employers will take part from a range of sectors including Retail, Hospitality, Care, IT and many more. Admission is free. The employers will be promoting the vacancies they have available to prospective jobseekers. Advice and training organisations will also be on hand for anyone looking to get new skills and enhance their employability.

Jo Smythe, Deputy Regional Manager, Working Age Services, Department for Communities said: “This Job Fair offers a one-stop shop for anyone thinking about a new job, new career or new skills. With more than 200 jobs being promoted it is a great opportunity to make connections and get advice. I would encourage as many people as possible to visit the job fair and take the next steps on your career path.”

The Department’s Job Search Services and the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service along with other support organisations, including disability organisations, will also be on hand to provide advice and guidance on training and employment programmes.

Information about the Job Fair is available by contacting the Employer Engagement team at employerengagementteam@communities-ni.gov.uk or telephone 02890 829374 or visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/north-west-job-fair