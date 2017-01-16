Loreto’s successful scientists!

It was an extremely successful week for Loreto College Coleraine at the annual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in Dublin.

Loreto College was represented by a number of students from Year 12, Year 13 and Year 14 presenting three projects.

.Loreto College Year 13 students Dominic Bradley, Sean Doherty and Fearghal Close presenting their project Crumple Zones at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Emmett Brolly (Year 14) presented a project entitled Bead Fountains, Year 13 students Dominic Bradley, Fearghal Close and Sean Doherty presented a project entitled Crumple Zones, while Donal Close and Sian Donaghy (Year 12) presented a project entitled Phone Book Physics.

All three projects received considerable interest from the judging panel at the Exhibition.

At the Awards Ceremony on January 13, Emmett Brolly received the Senior Individual award in the Chemistry, Physics and Mathematical Sciences category. Donal Close and Sian Donaghy won a special award from BT for the Best Project from Northern Ireland. Loreto College was named Best School in Northern Ireland to crown a wonderful week of achievement.

Head of Physics Mrs Maeve Close and Physics Teacher Mrs Katrina Brolly, who accompanied and mentored the students, were delighted by these awards and paid tribute to the students for their dedication and enthusiasm. Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to the students and teachers who had put such a great deal of effort into preparing and presenting their projects, congratulating them on these stunning achievements.