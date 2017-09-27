Loreto fundraisers - on foot and bike

As the first month of the 2017-18 academic year drew to a close, Loreto College held two highly successful fundraising activities as part of its drive to raise funds for the conversion of the Loreto Convent building into a pastoral centre including several new classrooms.

On Sunday, September 17, approximately 175 cyclists including some intrepid members of the Loreto staff undertook the Velo Loreto Challenge over 30 or 50 mile courses.

Loreto College students and staff on Portstewart Strand during their fundraising beach walk.

Miss Belinda Toner, Vice Principal, who co-ordinated the event and Mr Michael James, College Principal, paid tribute to all those who had organised, helped out or participated in what was an extremely successful event. The cyclists were particularly grateful to the Friends of Loreto Committee and some very dedicated Loreto teachers who provided refreshments after the challenge!

On Wednesday, September 27, all staff and students at Loreto College took part in a sponsored beach walk. Half the student population walked Portstewart Strand, and half walked the East Strand in Portrush, enjoying a pleasant Autumn morning and raising funds for the College.

College Principal Mr Michael James paid tribute to everyone who took part in the walk and in particular to those who organised it. Thanks to the National Trust, Portstewart and to HM Coastguard Coleraine for safety cover and advice.

As the 2017-18 academic year continues, Loreto College and the Friends of Loreto will continue to raise funds for this exciting development in the College campus and facilities.