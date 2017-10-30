Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games at Millennium Forum

Following it’s run of sell-out shows earlier this year at Belfast Waterfront, Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games – a spectacular new staging of the traditional masterpiece - has confirmed a return to The Millennium Forum for a limited run to celebrate the anniversary of the creation of the Lord Of The Dance phenomenon.

With all the visceral precision and thrills of the original, Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games features new staging, new costumes and choreography and 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers directed by Michael Flatley including his protégés Morgan Comer and Cathal Keaney who were trained to take on the lead role of the Lord Of The Dance following Flatley’s departure from the Show.

With new music by composer Gerard Fahy, this latest iteration combines the best of tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance.

Michael Flatley’s innovative and ground-breaking choreography and unforgettable performance at the 1994 Eurovision, saw his work change the world of dance and particularly Irish dance forever. Followed by massive global success with the creation of hit shows Lord Of The Dance, Feet Of Flames and Celtic Tiger, Flatley’s extraordinary career has seen the artist and musician – holder of a place in the Guinness Book of Records for an incredible 35 taps per second - break box office records and thrill audiences around the world for over two decades.

Lord Of The Dance is the most critically acclaimed tour of all time. The original show premiered in Dublin in 1996, and has broken records worldwide, and was the biggest grossing tour in the history of entertainment. The show was seen by over 50 million people in 40 countries around the world.

Step into a universe where dreams collide with reality, where time stands still, but the spirit flows eternal. This is a universe of love, danger and desire. And when a dark power emerges, the Lord Of The Dance is called to protect his people … A Myth ? That’s for you to decide ...

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games will be at the Millennium Forum from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 February 2018. Tickets are now on sale from Millennium Box Office Tel: 028 71264455 or visit: www.millenniumforum.co.uk