Londonderry set to host tea party for ‘Great Guide Dogs’

Specsavers in Londonderry is set to host a ‘Great Guide Dogs Tea Party’ later this month, which will raise much needed funds to support people living with sight loss.

The city centre store on Shipquay Street will host the fundraising event on Wednesday, April 19, as part of a series of nine tea parties taking place in stores across Northern Ireland. The UK wide series of tea parties will see Specsavers staff joined by staff and volunteers from Guide Dogs NI as well as local guide dog owners and their canine companions.

NI singer/songwriter Malachi Cush and Gary Loughran with his guide dog Usher help launch the Great Guide Dog Tea Party.

Guide Dogs NI staff will also be on hand to provide information about the range of services offered by the charity to adults and children living with sight loss and the many volunteering opportunities available across Northern Ireland.

Ursula McCanny from Guide Dogs NI explained that the tea party events are all about community, tea and good fun: “We’re encouraging people at home, work or within their local town or community to host a Great Guide Dogs Tea Party. We’re delighted that Specsavers have taken a lead by organising parties in nine of their stores throughout Northern Ireland during April starting on Friday, April 14 in Cookstown.

“Every hour another person in the UK goes blind. When someone loses their sight, our charity is there to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well. We rely on donations and fundraisers to continue our life-changing work.”

Specsavers in Cookstown are hosting the first in-store party this Friday from 10am until 1pm where tea, coffee and buns will be available at the pop-up tea party stall with customers invited to donate to Guide Dogs NI.

The public have also been encouraged to host their own Great Guide Dog Tea Parties for friends and family, with all funds raised going to Guide Dogs NI.

Visit guidedogs.org.uk/tea-party for more information, including who to contact for a party pack.

If your work would like a cheque presentation, it can be arranged for a local fundraising branch to come out for a photo.