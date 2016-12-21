Londonderry rugby club aim to build multi-million pound sport centre

A rugby club in Londonderry will submit an application for millions of pounds of funding that would allow for a state-of-the-art sports facility at Judges Road.

The project is being spearheaded by City of Derry R.F.C. and is called the North West Centre for Sport and Well Being and it is estimated that it would cost as much as £10m to complete.

If the funding application is successful, it is estimated the North West Centre for Sport and Well Being would cater for a wide range of sports.

The centre would also operate as a cross-community and cross-border facility and would be accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

It is anticipated the project could be completed by 2020.

The project will be presented for Peace IV Capital Funding Bid at Stage One of the Application Procedure which closes at the end of January 2017

The project is currently at Planning PAD and PAN stage and as part of pre-planning.

City of Derry Rugby Club have already concluded a Public Consultation which included an ‘Open Day’ at the Rugby Club and ‘Door to Door Surveys’ with the local communities.

The centre will include; indoor 4G training pitch big enough for Rugby and GAA and it will be the “biggest indoor arena” in Ireland.

The centre will also include a multi-purpose specialist sports community building to include; S&C suite, fitness and training centre, sports injury treatment centre; sports development and instructor units; lecture theatres and conference facilities; perimeter activity walking/cycling trail; Enagh Lough kayak centre, kids’ play area, café restaurant, new City of Derry RFC Clubhouse; outdoor 4G pitch with floodlights; two grass pitches with floodlights and car parking.

City of Derry R.F.C. are hoping to engage with the following partners for the development Project; IRFU Ulster Branch, Ulster University, Magee, North West Regional College, Donegal/Derry GAA, Western Health & Social Care Trust, IFA, FAI, Athletics Ireland, Cricket Ireland, Strathfoyle/Enagh/Maydown and Nelson Drive Community Associations.