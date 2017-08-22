Londonderry pipe bomb victim: I don’t know why I was targeted

A 61-year-old man whose home was attacked with a pipe bomb by what police believe to have been loyalist paramilitaries says he has no idea why he was targeted.

Police in Londonderry say they believe the attack “may well have been” sectarian.

Andy Logue told the News Letter he was at his home in the Waterside area of Londonderry watching television with his teenage daughter on Monday night when his window was broken.

He phoned the police and, after his daughter had left in a taxi, he crossed the street to a neighbour’s house.

The PSNI then told him they had discovered a “device” and both Mr Logue and his neighbours in Heron Way, in the Clooney area of Londonderry, were asked to evacuate the area for their safety.

Mr Logue told the News Letter: “I just keep myself to myself and I don’t cause anybody any harm. Why would someone want to do this to me? I get on with all my neighbours. I just don’t understand it.”

The 61-year-old, who has only lived in the Clooney area for a matter of months, said: “My window was broken when I was only just moved in. Now this. I don’t know what I’m going to do. It is scary.”

He added: “My family want me to move out. I don’t know what to do.”

PSNI Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “This was a bomb left in the heart of the local community – a reckless act at the hands of what we believe to be a loyalist paramilitary gang.

“This was a concerning attack that took the form of a brick hurled through a window, followed by a petrol bomb and then a pipe bomb.”

He added: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we will be investigating a number of lines of inquiry, including the fact this may well have been a sectarian attack.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton condemned the attack, saying: “Those responsible intended to cause harm and intimidate. It is truly sickening that some people believe this is acceptable behaviour.”