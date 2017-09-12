Londonderry marks Community Relations week

The Derry~Londonderry area is set to mark this year’s Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week, with a number of events taking place in the local area.

Coordinated by the Community Relations Council (CRC), it is running from Monday, September 18 to Sunday, September 24, with more than 160 events taking place across Northern Ireland.

Eighteen events are taking place in the Derry City and Strabane District, including those organised by Derry & Strabane District Council, Libraries NI, National Museums Northern Ireland, North West Play Resource Centre, St Columb’s Park House, and the Education Authority.

Events include a seminar with author Johnston McMaster, Frances Quinn will also perform from her extensive repertoire of Irish and multi-cultural stories at Derry Central Library; the Nerve Centre Cinema will host a Polish film night; and there will be a seminar at Ulster University’s Magee campus – Peace and Tourism.

For more information on events visit community-relations.org.uk where the programme is available for download. Keep up to date on Facebook and Twitter and by using the hashtag #CRWeek17.