Londonderry hotel named one of UK’s best places to stay

TripAdvisor has unveiled the UK’s top 25 rated hotels in the annual Travellers’ Choice awards, with Bishop’s Gate in Londonderry taking second place on the highly coveted list.

Despite being open for less than a year, the luxurious hotel located in the heart of Londonderry is continuing to win over visitors.

Bishop's Gate has won a host of other local awards since it officially opened.

With comments covering food and room stays throughout the site, visitors have described the experience as ‘another fantastic eatery’ and a ‘fantastic overnight luxury stop.’

With a ‘commitment to excellence at its core’ and with the ‘strength of an amazing team behind it’ the hotel is looking to build further on its latest success as it celebrates its first birthday next month.

Ciaran O’Neill, operator of Bishop’s Gate and President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation said:

“Every year TripAdvisor collates the reviews before deciding on the top 25. Bishop’s Gate has now been awarded Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award 2017 which makes this destination one of the top 25 places to stay in the UK.

Bishop's Gate interior

“We are completely overwhelmed by this accolade and it is testament to the incredible staff who are committed to delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests.

“Delivering the best accommodation, food and service is our priority and we are thrilled to be recognised for our success among our industry peers.

“We rarely ever get a bad review, and it’s a great place to work. Everyone is committed to ensuring every visit is special, whether it is a formal occasion such as a wedding or simply friends enjoying lunch or afternoon tea in The Gown Restaurant.”

He continued: “At Bishop’s Gate, we work tirelessly to deliver experiences that exceed expectations whilst positioning ourselves as one of Northern Ireland’s leading destinations. This award shows we are at the top of our industry and we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest quality standards our guests expect. It is an honour for us to win such a highly-respected UK award.”

Stephanie McCarron won ‘Hotel Receptionist of the Year - Most Promising Hotel Category’ at the Hotel Receptionist of the Year Awards and the team scooped third place in the ‘Hotel Restaurant of the Year’ awards, organised by NI Hotels Federation.

The hotel was also voted ‘Hideaway of the Year’ in a leading hospitality guide, announced by Georgina Campbell, one of Ireland’s leading food and hospitality writers. Here’s what they said about Bishop’s Gate Hotel:

“Our favourite hideaways are most often in remote places – on islands, perhaps, or in deeply rural areas. But there is something uniquely appealing about the idea of a hideaway in a city – and, although it brings a treasure chest of history to its current role, this unusual place has also brought something very new and different to ancient surroundings.

“Bringing history, luxury, style and service to the Cathedral Quarter, Bishop’s Gate Hotel is a uniquely interesting place to stay within the historic city walls. And the charming staff are full of warmth, enjoying nothing better than sharing its history with guests.”

The Grade B1 listed Bishop’s Gate Hotel is positioned within the historic city walls in the heart of Londonderry City’s Cathedral Quarter.