Londonderry European Capital of Culture bid brings a smile your face

As part of the WeAre2023 bid for European Capital of Culture, Derry City and Strabane District and Belfast City Councils recently asked citizens ‘What makes you happy?’

And ahead of World Smile Day on Friday, 6 October 2017, the cities’ First Citizens are revealing some of the responses received, as well as what makes them happy.

From the hundreds of responses, which spanned a wide range of ages and communities, the things which make people happy here include: Spending time with family/ family gatherings; seeing my dog’s/ pet’s face; getting out and about; playing sports; seeing our city flourish; knowing kids are happy; enjoying the arts, crafts and other leisure pursuits; an unexpectedly big curry chip.

Londonderry Mayor Councillor Maolíosa McHugh said: “From this feedback, it’s pretty clear that people here are a happy bunch – so it’s no surprise that we’ve earned a reputation for being such a welcoming place. We want to bring the European Capital of Culture 2023 title home so that we can encourage even more people to visit.”