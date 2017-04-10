Londonderry cross-community group on the lookout for volunteers

Local cross-community youth group REACH Across have completed their Spring Contact Programme, which consisted of four activity residentials that created contact between 110 young people from throughout the North-West.

With volunteers required to assist with the upcoming Summer activity camps, international youth exchanges, training courses and weekly group meetings the Londonderry youth organisation will soon be staging a training night.

It comes after the residentials were staged at the Kilcronaghan Centre, Tobermore and each residential was self-catering so as to increase contact, team-building and basic catering skills.

The programmes included development workshops in digital design with FabLab and Emergency Life Skills with Geraldine Fitzpatrick from the British Red Cross. The activity sessions were staged at The Jungle in Desertmartin and participants enjoyed a range of activities that included body zorbs, segways, high ropes course, paintball, trampolining and climbing wall.

The remainder of the Spring Contact programme will include weekly Club nights at Holywell in Bishop Street, a day trip to M & Ds Theme Park in Scotland and a trampolining night at JumpLanes. There will also be development courses for new members that will include a mental health course called Head Space, a young women’s project and a craft workshop with Inner City Trust.

New members will also be invited to take part in a Rolling on the River fundraiser, a Jailbreak challenge at Lifford courthouse and a gardening session in Donegal.

REACH Across will be staging a training night for new Volunteers on Monday, May 15 in the Holywell Building in Bishop St. Anyone over 18 years-old is welcome to attend. Visit reach-across.co.uk for more.