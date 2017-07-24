Londonderry assault being treated as a 'hate crime'

An assault in Londonderry is being treated by police as a 'hate crime'.

The alleged assault occurred at occurred in the Derryview Terrace area on Saturday July 15 .

Constable McKeeman said: “It was reported that at approximately 11:45pm of the date in question, a female in her 30s was assaulted by two females in the Derryview Terrace area of Derry/Londonderry. The female victim required hospital treatment as a result of her injuries, which are not believed to have been life threatening.

"We are appealing to anyone that my have any information regarding this incident to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 386 of 20/07/17.

"Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”