Local students discover a ‘Captive’ audience for award-winning film

Media students from North West Regional College have won a prestigious film competition run by the British Council and People’s Palace Projects.

Students Tom O’Donnell, Eoin Canning and Ruairi Straw scooped the top award in the ‘Scene Change’ project, with their film ‘Captive’ beating off competition from colleges across the UK and Brazil.

They recently travelled to London with NWRC lecturer Faustina Starrett, to receive their award from Graham Sheffield, Director of Arts for the British Council.

Congratulating the students, Faustina Starrett, ND National Diploma Media &Projects Coordinator at NWRC said: “This is a great achievement for our students as the competition included entries from across the UK and Brazil.

“It was a very exciting collaboration which involved Skype and social media to share inspiration and experience. It was a fantastic opportunity to contribute and learn from a global creative cultural exchange experience in new and innovative ways.

“ The reward of winning and coming to London to be welcomed as celebrated guests at the Brazilian Embassy and to meet in person the other students involved and showcase their work has really been a huge confidence boost and motivation going forward for both the students and staff involved.

“Personally, it was a great opportunity to meet the Sponsors and others working professionals in the Creative Media Industries.

“This was a Media Team project and we as a team, plan to continue to build on these global partnerships and collaborative projects as much as we can.”

Student Eoin Canning said: “It was great to win and a very exciting end to a great year on the media course at NWRC. It was my first ever experience of winning, my first time on a plane, my first time in London. I am so buzzing and want to go on working in film and editing projects.”

Ruairi Straw, who was the cameraman for the project said: “I am really glad I got into media as it has been very different from school in a great way. I’ve made great friends, I’ve done so much and Faustina got us involved with British Film Institute and the Nerve Centre which I also attended on Saturdays this year.

“I’m really proud that I was the cameraman on this project with Eoin and Tom.”

Tom O’Donnell said: “I’m delighted we won as I thought we’d no chance when I watched the other films, some were really awesome.

“Also the Brazilian films were so different and the artwork was amazing. I really loved getting the positive feedback from the judges.”

They said such encouraging things.”