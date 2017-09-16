Local event focusing on respiratory disease

The Western Trust is to stage a free event locally focusing on ‘living well with respiratory disease’ in the Waterside.

The event at the Waterfoot Hotel takes place on Thursday, October 12 from 1pm to 4pm with light lunch provided.

Local people with a life limiting illness, their carers and family members are being invited to come along.

Health and social care professionals with an interest in palliative care are also being urged to attend.

The interactive gathering will outline the context of life limiting respiratory disease, consider the concept of palliative care, and illustrate the importance of living well and taking control.

It will also provide participants with useful tips for self-management and where they can access help, support and advice.

The event is free to attend but places are limited. Anyone wishing to book a place is asked to email: caroline.mcglinchey@westerntrust.hscni.net stating this you wish to attend the Waterfoot Hotel event and whether you are a member of the public or a healthcare worker.

Those interested are asked to book by September 28 to avoid disappointment.