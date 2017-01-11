Lisneal College route to be included on gritting network

TransportNI is to commence the scheduled gritting of a route serving Lisneal College in Londonderry.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard had requested that TransportNI assess traffic volumes in and around the Waterside school on this previously unadopted road with a view to it being added to the salting operation.

Mr Hazzard said: “Following representation made to me in November about the potential danger for those attending Lisneal College, I asked officials to review the traffic figures. I can now advise that the section of road through Summer Meadows which is currently maintained by TransportNI will be included in the scheduled gritting network.”

He added: “My Department has to prioritise its resources and our key priority is to salt main traffic routes to keep traffic moving safely. Approximately half of the road has been adopted by my Department and consideration will be given to extending this service once the remainder of the road is adopted from private ownership.”

DUP Alderman Drew Thompson said: “I welcome that part of this route is going to be on the gritting schedule and I will work on the remaining element.”

Meanwhile, the minister has re-emphasised the need for the public to be prepared in anticipation of inclement weather.

Mr Hazzard said: “I would encourage people to take extra care and attention when making any journey and to be extra vigilant of our neighbours, particularly the elderly. Despite everyone’s best efforts, there is no guarantee that roads will always be completely free of ice.”