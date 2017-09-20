Limavady’s long-standing French connection celebrated

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council travelled to France this month with Limavady Twinning Association.

The visit to Vigneux-Sur-Seine was part of a long-standing twinning connection between the two areas.

The Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “Limavady’s links with Vigneux have been ongoing now for over 20 years, and I’m glad to see this continue. I would like to thank those who helped to organise the trip, including Jim Quigg and his wife Diane, and Audrey Richmond.

“A memorable highlight was the entertainment provided by members of the Allen School of Irish Dance, who travelled with us. I was delighted to be a part of this sharing of cultural experiences, which is especially important for our young people. The visit also helped to strengthen cross-community ties, and I look forward to the continuing development of this twinning connection.”

The Mayor met with her French counterpart, Serge Poinsot, and also attended an open day at a leisure centre, and spent some time in Paris.