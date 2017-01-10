Library hosts free SafeTALK workshop

Derry Central Library is holding a free SafeTALK workshop, led by Gary Kane from Action Mental Health on Friday January 27 from 10:30am – 1:00pm.

This half-day workshop prepares anyone over the age of 15 to identify persons with thoughts of suicide and connect them to suicide first aid resources and intervention services.

The course material includes powerful video clips which illustrate both non-alert and alert responses, discussion and practice help to stimulate learning.

You will get advice on how to apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and Keepsafe) to connect a person with suicidal thoughts to suicide first aid and caregivers.

This workshop is one of many planned as part of a programme which offers a wide range of positive health and wellbeing resources and services in libraries.

Booking is advisable. For further information, contact Derry Central Library on telephone: 028 7122 9990 or email: derrycentral.library@librariesni.org.uk