Legal permission to let there be light at the new Brandywell

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have approved the installation of new NIE infrastructure to supply the electricity demands of the new Brandywell stadium.

The electricity firm require the local authority to provide the necessary legal permissions to allow it put in a new upgraded supply and substation for the upgraded ground - home, of course, to Derry City F.C.

Committee members heard that the works were necessary to facilitate the completion of the ongoing Brandywell Stadium project, which has already been approved by the council as part of the Social Investment Fund (SIF) ‘Derry Pitches Programme’. Members agreed to approve the works.