Latest What’s on Guide launched

The Museums Service at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has launched its latest ‘What’s On’ guide.

It features exhibitions, events and programming from all five accredited museums in the Causeway Coast and Glens area from April – August.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, said: “The Museums Service has put together another packed programme which takes us right through the summer season.

“There is a fantastic variety of events on offer across the Borough, with plenty of opportunity for practical involvement.

“One of the key strengths of our Museums Service is its geographical spread, with outlets right across the area making the programme accessible to all. I would encourage everyone to visit their local Museum, and discover more about the rich history of our area.”

Highlights over the coming months include the NW200 Faces and Places exhibition which runs from April 27 to August 28 in Ballymoney Museum.

Enter the ‘Capture the Moment’ photographic competition to win some great prizes and come along to our NW200 ‘Make and Take’ day on Saturday 6th May at Ballymoney Museum for some fun crafty activities suitable for all the family.

‘Irish History Starts Here’ opens in Coleraine Museum at Coleraine Town Hall on August 1 and will run until September 21. Discover more about the fascinating history of Coleraine, from the earliest known settlement in Ireland at Mountsandel to the first planted town of the official County Londonderry plantation. You’ll also be able to explore some of our famous characters such as Hugh Thomson and Sam Henry.

Ballycastle Museum with its wonderful arts and crafts collection and Green Lane Museum with artefacts telling the story of the Roe Valley in the 19th and 20th century will re-open for the season at Easter.

Garvagh Museum’s exhibition ‘Images of a Lost World’ will open in Garvagh and District Development Association Building on May 19. Limavady Museum at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre will be hosting the fabulous ‘Sanskriti’ exhibition between July and September with associated art workshops.

To find out more, please pick up a brochure at one of the Museum venues or visit www.niarchive.org to download a copy.