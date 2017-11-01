Landmark to help bring science to life in the city

One of the city’s most recognisable landmarks will be the backdrop to a unique medical science event next week.

Cancer Research UK is to showcase some of the life-saving research being funded in Northern Ireland and around the UK at the Guildhall.

There will be a series of interactive experiments and demonstrations that will bring the science to life and help to explain what is being done to find new cures for cancer.

This will be a very relaxed and informal event. Light refreshments will be served and all attendees will also enjoy a free tour of the Guildhall and entry to the Christmas Craft Fair.

The Guildhall is a must see destination, boasting 23 stunning stained glass windows which tell the story of the city and an organ dating from 1891. It is home to both the council’s chamber and Mayor’s Parlour and visitors always receive a warm welcome.

Speaking about the event, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Maolíosa McHugh, praised the efforts of the charity in working so tirelessly to ensure that cancer prevention, detection and treatment remain a priority for Government.

“I am fully aware of the hugely positive work the charity is doing on a range of research-related programmes across this Council area and beyond. I am very supportive of the charity and the work carried out by the local volunteer fundraising committees and I am delighted they are hosting this awareness event in Derry”, said Mr McHugh.

Kevin Harper, the charity’s Regional Legacy manager, said: “Here at Cancer Research UK in Northern Ireland, we are proud to be working with some of the brightest minds in the world.”

“Cancer Research UK spent almost £3 million last year in Northern Ireland on some of the UK’s highest quality scientific and clinical research. In fact, Belfast is one of our major hubs for research bringing together scientists, doctors and nurses from across the city. Our team here in Northern Ireland are ready, able and equipped to take on cancer and help more people beat the disease.”

Ray Armstrong, who manages the Cancer Research UK shop in Ferryquay Street, said: “Cancer is something that leaves very few of us untouched. We know that it is a subject that people are interested in. They want to know why cancer seems to be so prevalent, why are some cancers harder to treat than others and what work is going on to help beat the disease? These are questions we will be looking at on the day.”

Spaces at the event on Thursday, November 9, 12pm – 2pm event are limited and reservation is essential. Contact Kevin Harper on 028 90601994 or 078 2459 9526 or email kevin.harper@cancer.org.uk