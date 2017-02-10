Landfill site officially named Culmore Country Park

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee agreed to formally name the former landfill site at Coney Road as ‘Culmore Country Park” on Wednesday.

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins formally proposed adopting the name as a regular user and resident of the area.

Councillor Dobbins said the name Culmore Country Park had already entered into common parlance among users of the green space, which was successfully remediated and opened to the public last year.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan seconded the proposal and said he agreed 100 per cent.

After the committee agreed to recommend the name’s adoption, Ms. Dobbins said: “ Since its opening in October this former landfill is being called by the locals and by media and further afield ‘Culmore Country Park’.

“This name falls inline with other areas such as ‘Ballyarnett Country Park’ and ‘Creggan Country Park’.”

Three other names were rejected by committee members. These were Culmore District Park, Culmore Park and Culmore Regional Park.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said he wasn’t familiar with the area and asked what size the park extended to and whether it qualified as what would be expected from a ‘Country Park’. He was assured it did.