Kofax tightlipped on impact of shake-up

Kofax says it won’t be disclosing how its new owner Lexmark International’s global restructuring is affecting its Derry office in Pennyburn.

Five months ago Lexmark announced 320 people, or 10 per cent of its workforce, would be affected

Responding to this paper’s inquiries, Kofax Public Relations Manager Sylvia Chansler said: “We don’t provide breakdown by location or other criteria and can only provide the aggregate total.”