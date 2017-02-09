Kim in running for young planner award

The Causeway Coast area boasts two of the Northern Ireland finalists in the Royal Town Planning Institute’s (RTPI) Awards for Planning Excellence.

The awards celebrate exceptional examples of planning and the contribution planners make to society. The finalists are: Manor House, Rathlin Refurbishment Project and Kim Boal, a planning officer at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council who is nominated for ‘Young Planner of the Year’.

Beverly Clyde, RTPI Northern Ireland Chair said: “It is an honour for these entries to be listed as finalists given the fierce competition. The shortlist reflects the hard work and dedication put into the projects and recognises the positive impact planning has on the area. As a finalist they are getting the national and international recognition they deserve.”