Keep it tidy on the Twelfth says Swann

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann has called on the public to further enjoy this year’s Battle of the Boyne anniversary celebrations by being “tidy on the Twelfth”.

Assemblyman Swann, a Past Master in the Order, has urged members of the public to be litter conscious on 12 July and to avail of the many refuse bins provided at each of the parade venues across the North Antrim constituency.

Mr Swann insisted the Loyal Institution was committed to playing its part in helping to create a cleaner environment.

He said: “In Northern Ireland, there are often complaints about the level of litter after events and there are people who thoughtlessly throw down litter.

“We want to encourage those who attend our events to extend the pride they show in the Orange Order to pride in keeping our country tidy for not only visitors, but also everyone who lives here in North Antrim.

“Where there are litter bins there is really no excuse for dropping litter. We need as a society to address littering and to encourage people to be tidier,” said Assemblyman Swann.

The Orange Institution has confirmed the 18 venues across Northern Ireland

which will host Twelfth of July demonstrations today.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the largest day in the parading calendar, with upwards of an estimated half-a- million people expected to participate or spectate in what is widely regarded as the largest annual festival in the Province.

As is tradition, Armagh will once again host the biggest Twelfth gathering ‘in the

world’ as Orangemen and women from across the county congregate in the village of Richhill. The traditional sight and sound of Lambeg drums will add to the festivities.

A large Scottish contingent is expected in Belfast, as the city holds the longest

Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field.

Alongside Ballymena, the capital stages a Twelfth demonstration every year.

Other sizeable parades will take place in Lisbellaw (Fermanagh), Cookstown (Tyrone), Coleraine (Londonderry), Cloughfern (Antrim) and Banbridge (Down).