James Bond themed Gala raises £1,200 for charity

Over 80 guests recently gathered at the City Hotel in Derry~Londonderry for a special James Bond themed gala evening organised by leading ICT company Fujitsu in aid of its charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Guests were greeted with a champagne reception and casino tables including roulette and heard a passionate update on Macmillan’s service and focus from its Information and Support Manager, Martha Magee. The evening raised £1,200 for the leading cancer care charity which aims to improve the lives of everyone affected by cancer.

Fujitsu’s Sinead Dillon, said; “We are proud to continue our fundraising efforts for Macmillan Cancer who provide people affected by cancer and their families with vital support and services. We are delighted that so many people attended and congratulate Seamus Melaugh, one of Fujitsu’s most active ‘Macmillan Champions’ for organising the evening. This is just one in a series of events we have been holding and together with colleagues across the Fujitsu network we will continue to do what we can to raise awareness for this incredible charity.”

Fujitsu is working with Macmillan Cancer Support to create a single technology platform to revolutionise the way volunteers engage with the charity.