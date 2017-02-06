Jack Glenn: Online campaign raises more than £4,000

An online campaign set-up to help the family of Londonderry man Jack Glenn has raised more than £4,000.

Mr. Glenn’s family have spent the last few days searching for his body along the River Foyle.

The online campaign was created using JustGiving.com

“This is a small fund to help support the family of Jack Glenn in their time of need,” reads a message on the campaign page.

It is believed 23 year-old Mr. Glenn entered the River Foyle on Thursday.

The emergency services and local charity, Foyle Search and Rescue have been conducting a search ever since.

Mr. Glenn was a former pupil at Foyle College and was a talented cricketer.

If you would like to donate to the campaign visit the Jack Glenn family JustGiving.com page.