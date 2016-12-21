Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church was well attended for the installation of Rev. Julian Patterson as their new minister.

A call to Mr. Patterson had been extended by the congregation in the month of September and his arrival along with his wife Leah being eagerly anticipated

Originally from the town of Newtownards in County Down, Mr. Patterson had religious influences early in his life. It was however, at the age of thirteen, after hearing the good news of the gospel of Christ that he came to know and trust Christ as his own and personal saviour. Shortly after this he joined Comber Free Presbyterian church.

Whilst studying Engineering at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown, Mr. Patterson heard the call of God into full time service. Upon completion of his studies and a period of secular employment he entered the Whitefield College of the Bible, the college which trains candidates for the ministry of the Free Presbyterian church.

During his last year of study he had served as an assistant in the congregation of Moneyslane, as well as ministering for a short time on Vancouver Island on the west of Canada.

The service of installation was conducted by Rev. Johnathan Creane, Interim Moderator of the congregation during its vacancy. The meeting was opened in prayer by the Rev. McDermott minister of Moneyslane congregation.

There were bible readings given by the Revs. Paul Hanna and Paul Foster, close personal friends of Mr. Patterson from his time at Bible College. A sermon was preached by the Rev. Samuel Murray, recently installed minister of the Portavogie congregation, as well as the “charge” to the minster and congregation given by Rev. Thomas Murray, current moderator of the Free Presbyterian church.

The formal act of Installation was also conducted the Moderator, Rev. Murray. The Rev. Patterson bore testimony to God’s grace in his life, as well as detailing how the Lord had specifically called him to take up the ministry in Londonderry. Following the meeting the large crowd enjoyed supper which had been prepared and was served by members of the congregation.

The Rev. Patterson commenced his ministry in the congregation on the Lisnagelvin Road on Sunday the 11th December. The congregation would like to extend a warm invitation to all to our Sunday services each Sunday at 1130am and 7pm. You would be made to feel most welcome.