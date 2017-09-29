INLA victim’s wife to share her story at Londonderry event

The wife of a Londonderry man shot dead in the driveway of his home by republican paramilitaries nearly 20 years ago, is to share her story at an event in the city next month.

Hazel Deeney was with her husband, Trevor, when he was gunned down outside his Waterside home by the INLA in April 1998.

The 34-year-old was the last person killed before the Good Friday Agreement and his funeral took place on the day the agreement was signed.

Hazel was left to raise four children – ranging in age from six to 12 years – on her own.

Mrs Deeney, who recently became a member of the Victims and Survivors’ Forum, will speak at the Holywell Diverse City Community Partnership, Bishop Street, on October 3.

The ‘Unheard Voices’ event will start at 12.30pm.

Commenting on her role with the Victims’ Forum, Mrs Deeney said she joined to “be a voice for victims”.

“I bring to the forum my experience as a woman and mother raising my four children with very little money on my own, while dealing with my own grief,” she said.

Mrs Deeney said she hopes her views will be heard by her fellow forum members and that she can play an active role in an “open, honest and transparent process” of dialogue and consultation.

“It is important to raise awareness of victims and survivors, their needs, challenges and views.

“I hope that the collective voice of victims and survivors will continue to be heard at the heart of discussions, so that decisions about what affects us will be truly ‘victim-centred’.

“I am hopeful that the forum can continue to work towards getting results around dealing with the past, reparations, services and building for the future.”

For further info on the October 3 event, contact Eamonn Baker at 02871261941 or via email at eamonnbaker@the junction-ni.org.