Injured eye prevents fraud accused attending contest

A 49-years-old man from Edinburgh failed to turn up at Derry Magistrate’s Court to contest eight seven-years-old charges of fraud because he injured his eye last weekend.

Matt Jaeger, of Albany Street Lane, Edinburgh, had been due in court on Wednesday to contest eight separate charges of fraud by false representation.

Jaeger is alleged to have defrauded several people out of thousands of pounds collectively on various dates in 2010, however, he denies all the charges.

A contest was due to take place on Wednesday, however counsel for Jaeger, Mr. Stephen Mooney, said he was informed that the defendant had injured his eye over the weekend and, for that reason, had been unable to attend the local Magistrate’s Court.

Mr. Mooney told District Judge John Rea that he had email correspondence indicating that Jaeger has been advised by medical staff not to travel by aeroplane as a result of his injury.

The defence solicitor also volunteered a photographic image of Jaeger’s injured eye.

A PPS solicitor expressed dissatisfaction at the fact that the accident had occurred remarking that it had taken seven years to get this far, and that prosecution witnesses were all in attendance.

District Judge Rea listed the case for review on April 26 and fixed a new date for a contest on May 24, when Jaeger will be expected to attend.

He said that whilst Jaeger may not be able to fly there were other ways of reaching the jurisdiction.