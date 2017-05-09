Search

IN PICTURES: Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heaney centre

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on Tuesday.

Here is a selection of photographs taken during the royal couple’s visit.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall pictured in the Seamus Heaney HomePlace on Tuesday. (Photo: Kelvin Boyce/Presseye)

