Images of shooting aftermath released as police seek info on victim’s white Kia Sportage

Police have released two images from the scene of the shooting in Lisfannon Park on Tuesday night as part of a renewed appeal for information.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “These images show the aftermath of the attack on this young man including a close-up of one of the bullets that was shot into his body.

“While his injuries have been described as non-life threatening the impact this will have on this man and his family cannot be underestimated.

“Our enquiries are still at an early stage however we do have a specific appeal to make around the movements of the victim’s car.

“We would really like to hear from anyone who was on Westland Street from around 9.20pm last night and saw a white Kia Sportage parked in the area. Did you see anyone approach the vehicle or notice anything suspicious that could help with our investigation?”

Anyone with information can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1346 08/08/17. Alternatively the Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.