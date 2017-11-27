Historian to give talk on origins of Presbyterianism in Londonderry

The former school building attached to First Derry Church will be the venue for the next history and heritage lecture organised by the Friends of the Derry Walls, starting at 7pm on Thursday, November 30.

Meeting House Lane, now Upper Magazine Street, has been a place of worship for Presbyterians since 1690.

Dr William Roulston

Tradition has it that a generous donation by Queen Mary, in recognition of Presbyterian loyalty during the Great Siege, enabled Presbyterian settlers to build this Meeting House inside the historic City Walls.

The organisers say this makes the lecture halls at First Derry Church a very appropriate location to start a discussion about the contribution of Presbyterians and Presbyterianism to the history of the Walled City and the Foyle Valley.

The guest speaker will be Dr William Roulston, Research Director of the Ulster Historical Foundation.

He said: “Presbyterians have been gathering for public worship in north-west Ulster for nearly four centuries.

“The early history of Presbyterianism in this region is one of endurance in the face of adversity, patience during periods of persecution, and bravery during times of conflict.”

Dr Roulston is a member of council of both the Presbyterian Historical Society of Ireland and the Belfast Natural History and Philosophical Society, and is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland.

The organisers would be grateful if everyone attending could book a place in advance on www.thederrywalls.com/events.