‘Hidden Gems’ project highlighting unsung heroes

An exhibition of the ‘Hidden Gems and Forgotten People Project’ will be launched in Central Library, Foyle Street, on Thursday at 2.00pm.

The website project is a joint endeavour by the Federation for Ulster Local Studies and the Federation of Local History Societies encourages community participation in identifying and documenting lesser-known places and people of local historical interest.

Running until February 27, the display will be launched by TV presenter Joe Mahon.

The aims of the project are to engage with local historical Societies and their communities, to encourage participation in identifying, documenting and publicising lesser-known places of local historical interest and people who have contributed to local, regional and national life or more extensively, but who are not widely known or have faded from memory.

The organisers are also looking for local characters, often fondly remembered, who quietly gave help where it was needed, or helped raise a smile in more gloomy times.

Patrick Devlin, chair of the Federation for Local Studies, said: “There are many hundreds of unsung local heroes and personalities and wonderful, quirky and interesting places in all the four provinces, whose inspiring stories should be recorded and celebrated.

“I would like to thank Libraries NI for their generous help in hosting these exhibitions, and Joe Mahon for launching this one.’