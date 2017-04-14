Herbal cannabis, cocaine and cash seized in Londonderry search

Detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime branch arrested a man following a house search in Londonderry on Thursday during which a quantity of herbal cannabis, cocaine and cash was seized.

The 27-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of cocaine; possession and possession with intent to supply herbal cannabis with a street value of £20,000; and possession of criminal property.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property in respect of a quantity of cash and £280,000 worth of herbal cannabis, which was seized in Londonderry on September 22, 2016.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said, “We are committed to tackling illegal drugs and other criminal activities and keeping communities safe. I continue to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the supply or use of illegal drugs or criminal activity.

“Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”