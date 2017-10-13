Help Stendhal win UK festival award

The increasingly popular Stendhal Festival in Limavady has been nominated for three awards at the prestigious annual UK Festival Accolades.

And as the winners are decided by an online vote, the organisers have asked people to support their bid.

The Limavady-based music and arts extravaganza has been recognised in the Best Small Festival, Best Family Festival and Best Grassroots Festival categories.

The awards are voted on by the general public via an online ballot and the team behind the event say it would be a massive boost if people could take a minute of their day to support them. Stendhal Festival Director Ross Parkhill said last night: “Everyone at Stendhal is delighted to be nominated in three categories in the UK Festival awards.

“We are one of only two festivals from Northern Ireland in the running and we are incredibly proud to be representing the province in these UK-wide awards.

“It would be fantastic if people could take a couple of seconds to cast their vote for us and help us bring Best Small Festival, Best Family Festival or Best Grassroots Festival home to Northern Ireland.

“A win at these awards would be a massive boost for our profile in the entertainment and events landscape in Northern Ireland and the UK and would be a fantastic reward for everyone who gives us so much of their time to make Stendhal happen every year.

“Win or not though, it is great to be recognised alongside the many other incredible events throughout the UK.

“It is an incredibly difficult industry to stay up to speed with, so hats off to all the nominees and good luck to the AVA festival from Belfast too.

“With 2017 well and truly in the books, we will be announcing the release of our early bird tickets for 2018 in the very near future, so stay tuned to our social media channels for any and all updates.”

l To support Stendhal, visit www.festivalawards.com/vote.