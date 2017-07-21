Heartless trio make off with wedding rings

Callous burglars stole two wedding rings during a morning raid on Thursday, police have confirmed.

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information following the burglary at a residential premises in the Clooney Road area of Ballykelly on Thursday, July 20.

The occupant had left the house at around 9am, but was alerted at approximately 12 noon that three males had fled the property after they were disturbed.

The males are believed to have made off on foot in the direction of Foyleview.

Detective Constable Marty McCaw said: “When the occupant returned to the property, she discovered two rooms had been searched and a number of items of jewellery were missing, including a ladies gold wedding band, a man’s gold wedding band, a gold and platinum engagement ring, a single diamond, a gold eternity ring, a gold three diamond ring, an antique gold diamond ring, various gold necklaces and bracelets.

“A quantity of cash in sterling and Euros was also reported stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives at Coleraine Criminal Investigation Branch by calling 101, quoting reference 493 20/07/17."